Nghipondoka defends revised education curriculum

OPUWO - Education deputy minister Anna Nghipondoka has strongly come out in defence of the revised curriculum, saying it is a step forward in accelerating industrialisation in Namibia.

Nghipondoka, who was addressing a stakeholder engagement at Opuwo recently, dismissed claims that the new curriculum would increase the number of school dropouts.

“Implementation of change is always faced with resistance,” said Nghipondoka.

She further said education is a shared responsibility and stakeholders must play their role in ensuring that learners are well prepared for each phase.

The revised curriculum was implemented in 2015 for the junior primary phase (Grade 1-3), senior primary phase in 2016 (Grade 4-7), junior secondary (8-9) in 2017 and senior secondary (Grade 10-11) in 2018. The advanced subsidiary (Grade 12) will be implemented next year.

Commenting on some of the challenges that may hamper the smooth roll-out of the revised curriculum, Kunene eduction director Angeline Jantze explained that some newly constructed classrooms do not have chairs and desks, while hostels do not have enough furniture because of a lack of funds.

