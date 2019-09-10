Ninth Katutura Expo brings the curtain down on livestock shows

WINDHOEK - True to the saying “saving the best for last”, and despite terrible drought conditions, the organisers of the annual Katutura Expo have promised that the ninth edition of this hugely popular event at the end of October will be the best possible entertainment as the last livestock show of the year.

The event used to be staged in the first week of August but it was changed to late October last year which proved popular and successful for the event that is rated second to only the Windhoek Show.

The theme for this year’s expo which will run from October 29 to November 3 is “Connecting minds for a prosperous future”, and registration has started already.

Apart from all its entertainment and business opportunities, the Katutura Expo has become a major exhibition arena for livestock.

It is expected that some 90 percent of the more than 130 prized animals to strut their stuff at the ninth Katutura Expo will be Brahmans.

Among these animals at the extraordinary event will be offspring of Boesman, the legendary Red Brahman who died three years ago just after it was crowned best Brahman in Africa and second-best in the world.

A very excited chief organiser of the agricultural section and owner of Boesman’s offspring, Ace Kavari, promised Farmers Forum the best Katutura Expo ever with commercial, communal and emerging farmers bringing more than 260 animals to Windhoek despite testing economic times.

“It is just phenomenal the lengths our farmers have gone to in making this event possible,” he said.

The Katutura Expo has grown in leaps and bounds and has become much more than just another expo. It has turned into the heartbeat for a playground where commercial, communal and emerging farmers come together on a smaller, but much more intimate manner than any big show in the country.

This has resulted in a tremendous improvement in the genetics of both cattle and small stock in a very short time.

The organisers say the local livestock industry will take another giant leap on the path of turning the annual Katutura Expo into a showpiece of note for the capital when the doors swing open and visitors can view some of the best animals in the country competing for the top spots on the podium.

This year’s expo is a unique opportunity to get hold of some of the best genetics in the country. This can be done at the livestock auction which will start at 17h00 on Friday. Something not to be missed, as the Katutura Expo’s Brahmans are now recognised by the Brahman Association of Namibia which means the Brahman cattle on show carry the blessing of the highest authorities on this special and hardened breed which is so popular in Namibia.

The trade show will focus on SMEs and corporate stalls with big prizes on offer for the winners. A music show will incorporate bands, traditional and cultural performances.

Corporate companies, ministries, established companies, SMEs, kapana stalls and livestock judging and auctions will form part of the event which promises to be the best yet.

“The Katutura Expo’s livestock section is in full accordance with President Hage Geingob’s Harambee Prosperity Plan. It is not just another show. It is a dream come true and this one is for the people of Katutura and the entire Namibia,” Kavari emphasised.

Organisers and competitors made it clear that government should play an even more prominent role in subsidising especially communal and emerging farmers to ensure the future of the agricultural sector in the economy.

Namboer Auctioneers involvement two years ago resulted in the company erecting temporary kraals, providing judges and presenting the first livestock auction of the expo.

2019-09-10 07:45:33 7 hours ago