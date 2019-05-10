Nkurenkuru expo preparations on track

NKURENKURU - Nkurenkuru CEO, Petrus Sindimba, says preparations for this year’s upcoming expo are well on track and is urging businesses, companies and ministries to book their stalls on time to avoid disappointment.

“Everything is going well, bookings are being done, even farmers are also going to partake,” Sindimba told New Era.

Sindimba said this year’s expo will be bigger and better. “Events such as this boost local economies, especially in times like this when our town is growing. So, we need support from all Namibians and even from other countries. As you know, these platforms, like I said the last time, also provide temporary employment and it’s a chance for investors to see and tour our town as well as for them to engage with our business community,” he said.

This year’s expo is slated for 24 to 30 June, while the official opening is slated for June 26. The expo will be hosted under the theme: “Creativity and Business Mindset in Uncertainty Situations”. “And our sub-theme is ‘Be innovative, change your entrepreneurialship philosophy and keep on investing’,” Sindimba added.

