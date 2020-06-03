No one should be left out - Hamman Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

Meatco new board chairperson Johnnie Hamman says the principle of inclusivity must play an integral part in taking the meat processing and marketing entity forward, adding that “no one should be left out”.

“Producers farming with cattle throughout the country must be able to partake; those south and north of the veterinary cordon, commercial, communal and upcoming farmers must be included,” he said Hamman in his recent welcoming address.

He said the communication channels between Meatco’s members, those delivering cattle to the entity and those that presently prefer to deliver their cattle somewhere else must once again receive the deserved attention.

“The concerns of our producers must be attended to and, as communication is always a two-way street, producers must also be properly informed of the challenges Meatco faces and what is required from our clients to ensure a good and sustainable product to enhance the fantastic brand Meatco is famously known for internationally,” he said.

He said Meatco plays a critical and pivotal role in the Namibian economy, the meat and export industry and it must always remain our goal to ensure this jewel of commerce, with such a fantastic established brand, continues to excel and serve the interests of our producers and the Namibian nation.

Hamman says he regards government as Meatco’s biggest partner, who, through its new line ministry, the ministry of public enterprises, the ministry of agriculture, water and land resettlement, as well as the ministry of trade and industry, together with many other departments, associations and affiliations must create a stable environment in which Meatco can flourish.

Public Enterprises minister Leon Jooste recently appointed the new board for country’s meat processing and marketing entity. The new board includes Hamman as chair, expert Clara Bohitile as vice-chairperson, Cloretha Garises as employee representative, Usiel Kandjii as communal farmer’s representative, Kay-Dieter Rumpf commercial farmer’s representative and Mesag Mulunga as the ministry of agriculture, water and land reform representative.

