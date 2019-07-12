Nored gives Rundu VTC electrical equipments for training

John Muyamba

RUNDU - Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) yesteday donated equipments to use for the training of artisans at Rundu Vocational Training Centre (RVTC).

Amongst the 29 donated equipment were transformers, street light fittings and prepaid meters.

“This donation shows your full understanding on our centre’s needs. The nation’s aspired industrialisation can only be realised through involvements of industries in the technical vocational education and training (TVET) and your gesture today shows your commitment towards the dream of making this country an industrialised one,” said the RVTC centre manager Kornelius Lukas, who accepted the donation on behalf of the training institution.

Nored and RVTC have a memorandum of agreement inked in July 2015, for a comprehensive partnership and to date, over 100 electrical trainees have received internships at Nored through that agreement.

Nored’s Executive Manager for Corporate Affairs Toivo Shovaleka assured RVTC of his company’s support.“When we received your request for this equipments, we did not hesitate at all, we accepted to deliver because as Nored we have already pronounced ourselves and it’s no secret that we are a friend of education and we have demonstrated that through various interventions particularly our sponsorships to schools towards good performance and also to the upliftment of our education as well encourage those that have not performed well to do so,” Shovaleka said.

“We are very proud to be associated with an institution like RVTC in fact we are a technical company in electricity distribution, now for us to have electricians there is nowhere we can get them if not through your institution and others, so therefore we will shoot ourselves in the legs if we turn a blind eye in supporting your cause and we realise that government alone will not be able to achieve its objectives and we also know that education and training is a shared responsibility,” he added.

