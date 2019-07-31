Not so fast… No bail luck for soldier accused of killing Zim taxi driver

WINDHOEK – The Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday to Namibian Defence Force (NDF) soldier Gerson Nakale that he will not get bail – a second such decision by the court.

Nakale, 38, charged in connection with the cold-blooded killing of Zimbabwean Talent Fambaune in June, during the joint patrol of police and soldiers working under the umbrella of Operation Kalahari Desert, which has since ended.

Fambaune, 22, who hailed from Mazoe near Harare, is believed to have been illegally operating a taxi as foreigners are not allowed to operate at that level.

The killing sparked public outrage, with calls intensifying at the time that the joint operation – already tainted by claims of numerous assaults on civilians – must be disbanded. Other citizens, including those living in squalor conditions in crime-infested Katutura, said the operation, which principally targeted crimes, should continue.

Last week President Hage Geingob publicly apologised to his visiting Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa for the killing of Fambaune.

“The person who did that is in jail up to now, so the processes of our institutions are taking care of that,” he said, in reference to the ongoing court case.

Yesterday, the state has persisted with its objection of bail for Nakale.

Making his second an appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday for bail consideration, Nakale was informed he will not get bail.

According to state prosecutor Edel Upundi, the state still stands its ground on Nakale’s bail to be considered.

During his first appearance Nakale was refused bail on grounds that investigations into his case are at an early stage and there are several witness statements that need to be obtained. Furthermore, there is fear that he will interfere with state witnesses and it would not be in the public’s interest if he is released on bail.

Nakale was arrested following a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Zimbabwean national Talent Fambauone Black, 22, during a joint security force operation ‘Kalahari Desert’ in Greenwell Matongo, Windhoek on June 20.

According to Namibian Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi, members of Operation Kalahari Desert had set up a mini mobile road block on Monica Street, Greenwell Matongo Informal Settlement when a Toyota Paso with a taxi number L68 approach the said road block.

“The driver allegedly made a U-turn, turning away before the mini road block and sped off. An NDF member (male) who was with a Nampol member fired four shots from his AK assault rifle in the direction of the fleeing taxi,” explained Shikwambi.

Consequently, according to the police, one bullet hit the vehicle's boot and penetrated until it hit the driver in the head, killing him instantly. The driver was alone in the vehicle.

Nakale a member of A Squadron, based at Luiperdsvallei military base outside Windhoek now faces a charge of murder for the tragic shooting.

Nakale is expected to make a return in court on November 22 after Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed the matter for further police investigations.



2019-07-31 06:59:34 1 days ago