NQA appoints acting CEO Staff Reporter National Khomas

WINDHOEK – The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) has appointed Asnath Kaperu as acting CEO.

Kaperu, who is the deputy CEO at the institution, was appointed in the place of CEO Frans Gertze, who is currently facing a charge of attempted murder.

Gertze was arrested and denied bail in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court after allegedly shooting his wife Anitha six times a fortnight ago at their Pionierspark home. Gertze’s case was postponed to February 2020.

He is facing a charge of attempted murder, alternatively assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm.

NQA council chairperson Gilbert Likando said the matter relating to Gertze was before the court, adding that they cannot comment further on the matter.

He, however, assured clients and all other stakeholders of NQA that all modalities have been put in place to ensure the institution continues to operate efficiently.

2019-11-25 07:10:53 | 1 days ago