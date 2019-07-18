NQA in Kavango regions to school learners on accredited courses

RUNDU - The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) wiill be in Nkurenkuru today to conduct an education session on accredited courses and institutions in Namibia. Life skills teachers will then in turn pass on the knowledge to Grade 12 learners at their schools.

“Part of our mandate is to educate learners about accreditations and the cost of them registering for courses at bogus institutions. Life skills teachers work directly and closely with learners in terms of career guidance and they are an important partner in further reminding learners about our message,” said NQA spokesperson Catherine Shipushu, who is part of the team conducting education sessions around the country.

“Especially now that the Grade 12s are about to apply to tertiary institutions, it’s important that they are informed about this,” she said.

On Friday the NQA team will be in Rundu, where they have arranged to engage with Grade 12 learners from various schools in Rundu. Learners are also advised to get hold of the NQA booklet of accredited institutions to guide them in their study choice.

