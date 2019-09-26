NTA junior tennis tourney produces fireworks

WINDHOEK - The National Tennis Association (NTA) recently teamed up with Trustco to host an exciting and equally successful junior tennis tournament for the top boys and girls tennis players in the country.

With a whopping 70 entries and 19 tennis courts, the tournament kicked off on Friday, September 20, and saw plenty of action from the youngsters. NTA hosts this event each month as a way of increasing the profile and future of tennis locally.

Tennis players from u/10 up to u/18 impressed the spectators, showing off impressive skills. The finals started on Saturday, with Risto Shikongo snatching the boys u/18 singles title from Oliver Diggle with a score of 6-4, 7-6.

Megan Lombardt netted the No. 1 singles position in the girls’ u/18. Daneel van der Walt secured first position in the u/16 boys category, with Lorenzo in second place and Albertus Brinkman winning the bronze medal.

Raica Coelho, a 13-year-old from Windhoek was tough competition for Lisa Yssel in the girls’ u/16 event, but Yssel secured the gold with a 6-4, 6-1 winning score. Eleven-year-old Adam Diggle won the final of the u/14 boy’s event with a convincing 6-4, 6-3 win over Ruben Nel. Juan Kuhn secured 3rd place.

The u/14 girls had some tough competition but Dominique Theron won the finals against Hayley Kidd with a 6-4, 6-1 victory, with Vimbayi Musavengana taking 3rd place.

Ten-year-old Lian Kuhn surprised with a very competitive match to seal a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Ruben Yssel in the u/12 boys group. Ruan Calitz took 3rd place.

Ayanda Basson, also a 10-year-old, won gold with a win over Karla Terblanche in the final of the u/12 girls group. Odysia Karaerua walked away with the bronze medal. The boys and girls u/10 were in it to win it and Mimi Moyo took gold for the girls and Johan Theron for the boys.

“This event was once again the result of great talent, hard work, and dedication. The NTA wish to thank Trustco for continually supporting junior tennis in Namibia. The NTA organisers and coordinators are looking forward to the next NTA tournament on 4 & 5 October at the coast,” reads the NTA statement.

