Nujoma celebrated at 91

Well wishes have poured in for Namibia’s first democratically elected president Sam Nujoma on the occasion of his 91st birthday. Nujoma turns 91 today.

President Hage Geingob paid special tribute to Nujoma, saying many Namibians have benefited greatly from his leadership.

“As we join President Nujoma and his family in celebrating this special day, we also pause to reflect on his uncompromising leadership during and after the liberation struggle for Namibia’s independence,” said Geingob.

“President Nujoma led the armed struggle during difficult times. Despite this, the leadership of Swapo mobilised resources for military activities, political and diplomatic wings, as well as for the education of Namibians in exile. This prepared Namibians to take over the running of the affairs of their country upon independence.”

Geingob added Nujoma’s birthday was being celebrated at a time when Namibia and the rest of the world are grappling with the fight against Covid-19.

“The best gift we can give President Nujoma on this day is to emulate his leadership and perseverance by being leaders in our own rights, leading the way in the fight to stop the spread of this deadly virus in our country,” he said.

Nujoma’s son, Utoni, who is also the labour minister, wished his father good health.

“On the special occasion of the 91st birthday of my father, my hero, I would like to wish him on behalf of the family good health and long life,” he said.

“Yes, our father, as you know, has committed himself to the liberation of Namibia since the formation of the Swapo Party. He has led by example by instilling discipline in all members of Swapo Party and it was only through discipline that we manage to defeat the most equipped military force of South Africa.”

Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah also wished Nujoma a happy birthday, saying Namibians appreciate what has done for the country, including leading the liberation struggle.

“It was not an easy moment but he managed to keep our people together. [In] the 15 years after independence as our Founding President, he has created a strong foundation on which we continue to build our economy in order to bring about prosperity, guided by Vision 2030, which he initiated. We are wishing him good health to continue contributing to the gains of our independence.”

Former prime minister and chairperson of the Sam Nujoma Foundation Nahas Angula said dedicated cadres of the ruling party should ensure Swapo returns to its historical mission of social and economic liberation, social justice for all and solidarity with the downtrodden in honour of the Founding President.

“I am not going to remember the pivotal role our Father of the Namibian Nation played in the liberation of our patrimony, for I have not forgotten his patriotism. Only those who have forgotten will remember! Now, 12 May 2020 will mark yet another milestone in the trajectory of the life of a committed freedom fighter, an uncompromising patriot and a revolutionary icon,” Angula said.

Leader of the Popular Democratic Movement McHenry Venaani also wished the former president a happy birthday.

“I extend best wishes to the Founding President on his earthly arrival day. He is blessed to have been granted such a long life and we wish him many more.”

Nujoma is expected to have a quiet birthday, as large public gatherings are discouraged under the current state of emergency Covid-19 regulations.

2020-05-12 10:17:09 | 2 hours ago