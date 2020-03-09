Nujoma pays tribute to former UN chief Staff Reporter Front Page News Khomas

Founding President Sam Nujoma has paid tribute to former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar, who died last week Wednesday at the age of 100.

Perez de Cuellar served as the fifth secretary-general of the UN from January 1982 until December 1991.

A statement issued on Friday by the Sam Nujoma Foundation said he played a crucial role in a number of diplomatic successes during his tenure, which include the independence of Namibia when he established the United Nations Transition Assistance Group (UNTAG). UNTAG was deployed in Namibia from April 1989 until March 1990 to ensure the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 435 for the withdrawal of South African forces from Namibia and for the transfer of power to the people of Namibia through free elections under the supervision and control of the United Nations.

Nujoma said he was privileged to work with the former UN secretary general as the then president of Swapo and later, president of Namibia. Perez de Cuellar administered Nujoma’s oath of office when he was sworn in as head of state on 21 March 1990.

“The late Javier Perez de Cuellar will be remembered by present and future generations of Namibia, Africa and indeed the entire world, as a diligent and skilful mediator with quiet diplomacy,” read the statement.

It added that he had an amiable outlook which was often mistaken for softness, but was “tough and courageous.” - Nampa

