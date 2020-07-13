NUNW urges Speaker to be firm Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

The National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) last Thursday apportioned blame on Speaker of the National Assembly Professor Peter Katjavivi on how he handled the issue of the founding president, Sam Nujoma, who was called a ‘thug and liar’ in parliament.

Addressing a press conference last Thursday, NUNW secretary general Job Muniaro said the country’s largest labour movement is not happy with how Katjavivi is presiding over the business of the house, as he is failing to enforce the rules and maintain order in the house.

Landless People’s Movement (LPM) leader Bernadus Swartbooi has, in recent days, been at the firestorm when he belittled Nujoma after the gender equality minister Doreen Sioka used a quote from Nujoma’s book ‘Where Others Wavered’ during her contribution in the debate on the motion on national reconciliation, introduced by Swanu president Tangeni Iijambo.

“We demand that Katjavivi should firmly enforce the rules of the house by demanding unconditional withdrawal of unapologetic and uncultured utterances by Swartbooi, failure which Swartbooi should be excommunicated from the august house,” insisted Muniaro.

He said Nujoma, “a retired leader of note; a leader of the revolution,” has “no locus sitandi” in parliament to defend himself from uncivil derogatory insults waged against him, which is against standing parliamentary rules.

“This behaviour and insults by Swartbooi must be condemned by all peace-loving Namibians in the strongest terms and contempt deserving,” he said.

“We are infuriated, shocked and irreconcilably provoked by the decay of ethics and moral values in the current National Assembly as demonstrated by higher degree of indiscipline, lack of respect and uninvited attack on the person of Nujoma,” Muniaro added.

He advised Katjavivi to ensure business of the house and conduct of MPs are done strictly, in accordance with the rules of the house and existing laws.

“We wish to remind MPs that while wasting valuable time with personal fights, there are urgent and critical issues of national interest that ought to be seized, and to provide for laws that enable the nation to prosper,” cautioned the NUNW leader.

He said there are issues such as land unavailability, development and other pressing issues that MPs could discuss, instead of wasting time on insults.

