Nust turn of events disappoints Professor Katjavivi

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK - The Namibian University of Science and Technology (Nust) chancellor Professor Peter Katjavivi yesterday said he is disappointed by the recent turn of events at the country’s largest university.

Katjavivi’s comment follows the resignation of Nust Council chairperson Esi Schimming-Chase and member Kondjeni Kandi last week, after a meeting with higher education minister, Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi.

“I would like to indicate that I am clearly disappointed by the turn out of events in the spat involving Hon. Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi, the Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, and Adv. Esi Schimming-Chase’s led Council of the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust),” Katjavivi stressed.

According to the statement issued by Katjavivi, the exercise of identifying the vice-chancellor of any university is done by a search committee and it is purposely designed that way to prevent bias, any form of interference and to ensure that the emerging personality meets qualities to uplift the performance of the institution. The search committee is formed and tasked by the existing university council.

“Therefore, over and above what has transpired at Nust, as the chancellor and someone who also at one time served as a vice-chancellor, I want to encourage the staff of Nust and the nation at large that Nust has rules and guidelines that should govern its existence,” the disheartened Katjavivi said before adding that it is thus their hope that the institution will rise and shine above all the current challenges.

According to a report by a local daily newspaper earlier this month, Kandjii-Murangi said she would not allow the council to re-advertise the vacant VC post subsequent to VC Tjama Tjivikua stepping down, however Schimming-Chase in a letter to the minister said she had no mandate or legal power to stop the re-advertisement of the vacant VC post.

However, a media statement issued on Tuesday by the council chairperson and now acting chairperson, Goms Menette, stated the relationship between Kandjii-Murangi and the council was “of paramount importance and remains sound and premised on mutual respect”.

2019-06-20 09:18:02 19 hours ago