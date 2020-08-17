NWR EXCO evaluates renovation progress at Etosha resorts Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) managing director Matthias Ngwangwama, along with members of his Executive Committee (EXCO) visited the Etosha National Park resorts between 10 and 12 August 2020 to evaluate the renovation work that has been undertaken.

During the visit, Ngwangwama and the executive team were joined by Nelson Nghitaunapo, a representative of the Namibia Public Workers’ Union (NAPWU) as a key stakeholder. At each resort, engagements were held with staff members to get feedback on some of the challenges they faced during this challenging time for the tourism industry.

Ngwangwama and his executive team commenced their trip at Dolomite, which, amongst others, had its ageing wooden deck and chalet canvas replaced. The revitalised resort, which is the only one on the Western side of the Etosha National Park, has seen thrones of locals frequenting it since mid-May due to its seclusion. “I must say that over the past few months, I have had many clients personally email me appreciating the changes that have taken place at Dolomite resort” said Ngwangwama.

The NWR executive team also checked on measures that the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MOHSS) had requested each tourism establishment to have in place.

“I am pleased that when we visited Okaukuejo and our other resorts within the Etosha National park, I noticed that all our staff are adhering to Covid-19 guidelines stipulated by MOHSS. This should assure our guests that their safety is our priority. Equally, I am happy with the progress that has been made with the renovations at the double rooms and waterhole chalets in Okaukuejo. These renovations show our resolve to provide our guests with the best experience in the park,” said NWR Chief Operations Officer Sebulon Chicalu.

Likewise, Halali is going to surprise old and new guests alike, as the resort has been rejuvenated. The rooms have been refreshed, the camping facilities have been increased, and additional cooking facilities for overlanders have been added.

“I was surprised by the changes that I saw at the resort. After having last visited it some time ago, it was great to see how the internal team has worked tirelessly to renew the resort. Even though the project is not yet complete, the changes done are out of this world,” says Mufaro Nesongano, NWR corporate communications, online media and sponsorships manager.

Over the years, NWR has been at the forefront of encouraging local travel by offering various specials. Between mid-May up until 31 August 2020, NWR reduced all its rates to N$600 per room.

“This special price was introduced to further make travel as affordable as possible during these challenging times. It was, therefore, very encouraging to see many families visiting us for the first time and others after many years.

We, therefore, are very grateful with the feedback that we have received regarding the special and encourage those who have not utilised it to do so before it ends. For our clients who have made bookings and have not been able to visit us due to the travel restriction in some areas, we encourage them to move their booking to a later date at no cost,” concluded Ngwangwama.

2020-08-17 11:35:44 | 2 hours ago