Okahao raises over N$400 000 at a gala dinner

ONGWEDIVA - The Okahao Town Council raised over N$400 000 at a gala dinner hosted at the town over the weekend.

The Ehao Cultural Expo gala dinner was held in preparation of the town’s first expo scheduled for next year June.

Among the highest bidders at the dinner was Chicco Group of Companies owned by Dr Erastus Shapumba and Kambwa Trading owned by David Sheehama, who equally pledged N$40 000.

First National Bank Okahao pledged N$30 000 while Remind Trading, which is owned by Remind Ekandjo pledged N$25 000.

The envisaged expo is part of the resolutions taken at the Omusati Investment Conference held in March, to foresee that every local authority in the region has a yearly activity.

In a speech read on his behalf, Shapumba urged fellow business personalities to invest in infrastructural development in order to develop the town.

He said investing in the town’s infrastructural development will decrease the unemployment and crime rate at the town and cut on the long distances the community still travels to access basic services.

“We will also help the local community by giving them employment opportunities and thereby create an income which will enable them to take care of their families and to keep them away from engaging in unlawful activities,” said Shapumba.

Equally, Shapumba urged council to prioritise locals when allocating land at the town.

“Instead of giving land to the outsiders, the Okahao Town Council should give land to local entrepreneurs, that way the finances remains in our community,” said Shapumba.

2018-12-12 10:03:55 21 days ago