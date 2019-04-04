Omadhiya rejoices over piped water

OMUTHIYA - The recently completed 2.4-kilometre water pipeline has brought joy and relief to the drought-stricken community of Omadhiya in Oniipa Constituency, as the Rural and Water Supply Directorate opened the taps on Tuesday.

The area previously had no access to clean water and its residents relied on wells and open dams, which has proved problematic due to lack of rain.

“We are slowly making progress towards providing services to the people, and wish to extend these services to others but there is not enough funds. Among such enlisted projects which cannot take-off due to lack of financial resources, include the extension of the three-kilometre pipeline to Omapalala,” said Oniipa Councillor Jerry Ngwena.

Another project would be a two-kilometre pipeline on the eastern side of the constituency of Iikango D, which will link areas of Okakwiyu and Onguma. Ngwena is however irked by the lack of rainfall, saying the community are already feeling its adverse effects, as there is no enough grazing and water for livestock as well as the crops that are wilting.

“Other than that I am also happy to say that we recently completed the construction of 10 toilets for the elderly under the sanitation program, and soon will be handed over to the selected beneficiaries. As a community, we are further excited about the envisioned development of erecting two network towers in the constituency, with this the area will have a 100 percent network coverage,” said an ecstatic Ngwena.

In addition, he also said there is a need for rural electrification in the constituency especially as growth points.

2019-04-04 08:55:43 2 hours ago