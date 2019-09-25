Omaheke governor on trip to Zimbabwe

Hileni Mwandingi

BULAWAYO - Omaheke governor Festus Ueitele is currently on an official trip to Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe to explore areas of twinning cooperation.

This follows the recent trip by his counterpart Richard Moyo, whose delegation visited Omaheke back in July this year.

The two regions/provinces are preparing for twinning and signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in different economic sectors.

The Namibian delegation arrived in Bulawayo on Sunday evening to see and tour different capital projects in order to benchmark on practices and exchange the experiences.

Receiving the governor and his delegation, Matabeleland North’s Minister of State Richard Moyo said Namibia and Zimbabwe have close historical ties and share a lot in common in terms of socio-economic conditions.

He added that it is his hope that the proposed twinning deal will enhance among other things trade between the two countries as citizens from the two countries will enjoy good business relations and enhance socio-economic ties for their mutual benefits.

He further assured his Namibian counterpart that under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has entered a new era where all investments are welcome and their safety guaranteed.

Moyo said the twinning initiative came at a time when his country is putting its efforts into seeking to transform Zimbabwe into an upper income country.

“I remain hopeful that the twinning of our provinces will avail vast opportunities for our people and nations at large and I am confident that your visit to my province will go a long way in fulfilling our Excellency’s wishes of seeking strategic partners,” he told his Namibian visitors.

The weeklong tour started at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in Bulawayo where the visiting delegation met Moyo at his office, before going to Bubi District to tour Queen’s Mine, Siqeduthando Mine and BSSMA Mine as well as Mary Ellen and Imbizo farms. Yesterday, they visited Mahlangu Beef pedigree farm, Inala Farm, Randall dairy farm and Mcdonald Bricks in Umguza.

The tour will continue today to different projects before the Namibians proceed to Victoria Falls for further official activities. The governor and his delegation are expected back in Namibia on Saturday.

