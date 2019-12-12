Omaheke observes Human Rights Day Staff Reporter National Khomas

Julia Kamarenga

The Omaheke community on Tuesday joined the rest of the world in commemorating the International Human Rights day held at Otjinoko in the Epukiro constituency.

With so many women being abused, deprived of their rights, regarded as properties and as second-class citizens when it comes to occupying some positions in society, this has for ages now been a violation of both human and women’s rights.

The social dominance of men in many settings is intensified by their stronger economic position in society, and by the father’s frequent failure to contribute to the costs of maintenance for children in the care of their mothers.

Officiating at the event, advisor to the Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate urged women to be bold and determined to fight for their rights as the late Kakurukaze Mungunda did. He echoed that, “There can never be a victor if there is no willing victim,” he said.

Nganate further urged that the boy child be educated to know his responsibility as a provider of leadership, guidance, protector of the rights of others and promoter of the well-being of those entrusted to him.

Women’s financial dependence on men exacerbates abuse by discouraging reporting and making it harder for women to leave abusive partners because of their fear of the financial consequences for themselves and to their children – and this has evidently become a challenge in tackling gender-based violence.

The day which marked the end of the sixteen days of activism against gender-based violence had speakers urging traditional authorities and civil societies to work together in dealing with the root causes of gender-based violence.

At the event, a few victims of gender-based violence shared their experiences in the hope of encouraging those trapped in toxic relations to be courageous and leave before it is too late.

They encouraged the audience to utilise human resource in various government offices to get help and guidance to avoid loss of lives and deprivation of one’s rights.

The day was commemorated under the theme ‘Orange the world: Generation equality against rape’.



