Omaruru Spar Cycle Challenge this weekend

WINDHOEK – The 18th edition of the Omaruru Spar Cycle Challenge – one of the country’s leading cycling competitions – was officially launched in the capital yesterday. As is customary, the race is slated for the town of Omaruru this weekend and according to chief organiser of the event Berthold Karumendu, a much bigger and better event is expected.

Usually attracting more than 300 participants, Karumendu expects nothing less this year and also announced yesterday that principal sponsor Omaruru Spar is this year again on board with a N$45 000 sponsorship and co-sponsor FNB sponsored N$20 000, while Coca Cola remains the official drink sponsor and also gave an additional N$6 000.

Karumendu yesterday heaped praise on the sponsors for being part of the journey and for ensuring that the race grows from strength to strength through their timely sponsorships. He said participants would compete in the elite, junior, veterans, masters and fun ride categories to mention but a few.

Entries are open already and participants can also enter at the Central Hotel in Omaruru. All logistics are in place and ready to host participants.

2019-04-24 09:53:01 1 days ago