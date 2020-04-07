Omusati man rapes, impregnates niece

Maria Amakali

A 38-year-old man was arrested over the weekend at Olukulo village in Tsandi for the alleged rape that led to him impregnating a 14-year-old niece.

Namibian police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi said the sexual violation of the teenager started last year and is said to have occurred numerous times. It is alleged the victim, who is a seventh-grader, is currently pregnant with her uncle’s

child.

“It is alleged that the suspect entered into the sleeping room of the victim, pulled her to his sleeping room and raped her on several occasions,” narrated Namibian Police’s Omusati regional spokesperson Anna Kunga.

The suspect was allegedly arrested after the state decided to open a case against him following the confession by the victim of what had transpired.

The suspect, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, appeared in the Okahao Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where his case was postponed to 12 May for further investigations. He was charged with rape read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

In a separate incident, the police at Etayi arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly sexually violating a six-year-old girl. Police reported that the suspect, who is a cousin of the victim, sexually violated her while they were at home in Odimbwa village in the evening. The suspect is currently charged with a count of rape read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act and is expected to make his first appearance in Outapi Magistrate’s Court as the police further their investigations into the matter.

A 36-year-old man was found hanging from a tree on Saturday at the Goreangab Dam recreational area in Windhoek.

According to the crime report, before hanging himself, the deceased stabbed his girlfriend with a knife at her residence in Havana, locked her in the shack and fled the scene. The girlfriend was taken to hospital in a stable condition. No suicide note was found. His next of kin are not yet informed. Police investigations continue in the matter.

2020-04-07