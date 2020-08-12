Omusati records another suicide Nuusita Ashipala National Omusati

ONGWEDIVA - Despite calls to the public to seek counselling when confronted by suicidal thoughts, the police in Omusati region has recorded yet another case of suicide.

The recent suicide follows several other cases reported in the last two weeks.

In the recent incident, a 40-year-old was discovered hanging from a tree on Monday at Uuthimawomeya in the Ogongo constituency.

Police regional crime investigation coordinator in Omusati, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said the victim was last seen alive in the morning around 07h00.

“His lifeless body was found hanging on the mopane tree with a piece of cloth around the neck in the bushes,” said Simaho.

The deceased did not leave a suicide note.

No foul play is suspected and his next of kin have been informed.

Simaho last week appealed to the residents of Omusati to seek counselling.

“Taking one’s life is not a solution. Speak to spiritual leaders and social workers available to you,” said Simaho.

The deputy commissioner also advised the community to liaise with the police when they pick up suicidal behaviours amongst fellow residents.

