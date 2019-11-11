Omusati regional police headquarters finally opens Nuusita Ashipala National Oshana

ONGWEDIVA - The multi-million dollar Omusati police regional headquarters at Outapi was officially inaugurated on Friday after having been stalled for four years.

The N$54 million project could not be completed as expected in 2015 as there were payment issues between the contractor and the Ministry of Safety and Security.

The situation was further exasperated when the initial contractor was removed.

To remedy the situation, the police had for the last two years dedicated their Wednesday to assist the estate team from Windhoek to finish off what was pending owing to the inauguration on Friday.

The estate team is responsible for repairs of police infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the completion of the facility is part of government’s efforts to ensure a conducive environment for the Namibian Police Force to serve the communities efficiently and effectively.

She added that the facility further supports the realisation of the policy of decentralisation as many functions related to law enforcement for the Omusati Region will be performed from there, thus enabling the residents of the region better access to police services.

The prime minister commended the community members who partner with the police in the fight against crime through community policing.

“Police will only be able to effectively carry out its mandate with the cooperation of the communities,” the prime minister stressed.

In addition, the prime minister said although there have been good strides made to reduce the crime rate in the country, incidences of crime continue unabated.

Incidences of violence against women and children and other violent crimes as well as drug abuse remain at alarming levels.

“A holistic approach bringing together all stakeholders in the fight against crime in the country is required to address the negative phenomenon in our society,” said the prime minister.

She said many of the crimes being committed in the country are rooted in negative cultural practices, alcohol and drug abuse and lack of parental involvement in the upbringing of children.

She said the absence of parental involvement exposes the young to negative influences such as peer pressure and some negative effects that come with technology.

As such the prime minister said it is pivotal to address the root causes of crime and the moral decay of the societal fabric.



