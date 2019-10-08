Omusati to commemorate World Food Day

RUNDU - The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) with support from the broader UN family and the private sector in Namibia will observe the 2019 World Food Day on 16 October in Omusati.

“The World Food Day in Namibia will be celebrated on 16 October in Outapi constituency at Olufuko Centre, in Omusati region,” said the agriculture ministry’s executive director, Percy Misika, in a press statement issued on Friday afternoon.

The event will be held under the theme, ‘Our actions are our future: Healthy diets for a #zerohunger world.’

“Achieving zero hunger is not only about addressing hunger, but also nourishing people, while nurturing the planet. This year’s World Food Day commemoration calls for action across sectors to make healthy and sustainable diets accessible and affordable to everyone. At the same time, it calls on everyone to start thinking about what we eat,” Misika said.

Misika noted that in order to combat world hunger and raise awareness on world food challenges, promoting unity and strengthening solidarity in the struggle against hunger, malnutrition and poverty, the ministry is requesting government institutions and the private sector to join this year’s World Food Day commemoration.

World Food Day marks the founding of the FAO on 16 October 1954, with the purpose of combating world hunger and creating awareness about global food problems. It’s one of the UN’s largest globally celebrated days and is commemorated annually in over 150 countries by governments and organisations concerned with food security.



