Ondjungulume named after Chief of Uukwambi

ONGWEDIVA – The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture – through its Friends of Education in Namibia Special Initiative (FENSI) – has named the Ondjungulume Primary School in Omusati Region after Chief Herman Ndilimani Iipumbu of Uukwambi Traditional Authority.

The now Ndilimani Iipumbu Primary School is situated within the jurisdiction of the Uukwambi Traditional Authority.

FENSI was introduced by the education ministry to advocate and garner support in various forms of education, arts and culture from various stakeholders.

Speaking at the renaming ceremony held over the weekend, the Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Anna Nghipondoka said the ministry’s backlog challenges cannot be solved by government alone, especially given the prevailing economic circumstances.

The deputy minister thus urged the nation to hold hands and meet government halfway by supporting initiatives geared towards advancing the education of the Namibian child.

“FENSI is an education support basket in which friends in education pledge various support to the ministry to attend and solve the numerous challenges that our basic education is faced with, without being stalled by administrative bottlenecks of government,” Nghipondoka said.

Nghipondoka reiterated that the role of a namesake or patron is to seek and mobilise for resources needed at the school.

The deputy minister also used the opportunity to encourage the parents of the learners at the school to actively participate and engage themselves in school activities.

“You will find that the more you are involved in your children’s school affairs the more they will be involved. Government can only do so much, but in the end, it is up to you and me as parents to make a difference in our children’s education,” said Nghipondoka.

She also encourages the learners to emulate the noble character of their school’s namesake.

