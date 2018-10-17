School desks and chairs worth N$180 000 for Etunda Farm Primary School

WINDHOEK – “As you are aware, education is the key to knowledge and a productive life. The majority of the children of farm labourers do not attend school and are thus unable to realise their full potential. As a result, these children end up in the cycle of poverty and marginalisation.” These were the words of the Founding Father Dr Sam Nujoma at a charity handing over ceremony held at Marigold Hotel yesterday.

At the ceremony Stina Wu, Helmsman Group Director and founder of the Marigold Hotel, on behalf of the group and hotel, donated 200 school desks and 200 chairs worth N$180 000 to Etunda Farm Primary School, which is situated on the farm of Nujoma in the Otjozondjupa region.

The donation is intended to confirm the group’s commitment to education as well as cement their bond in all geographical regions. Helmsman Group of Companies and Marigold Hotel are not only profit driven, but also work towards community development through donations.

The group, which has been doing business in Namibia for the last 20 years, namely in investment, manufacturing and the service sector, chose to extend a helping hand to Etunda Farm Primary School due to the fact that the founding father has done a number of extraordinary things.

Wu at the event quoted the words of Nujoma that “every Namibian child should have an opportunity to be educated and become a powerful source of knowledge” hence her personal decision as group executive chairperson to increase their intensity of charitable giving and donations in education. She added that they plan on donating between 500 and 800 sets of desks and chairs to Namibian schools every year.

Nujoma received the donation with gratitude, mentioning that it is the second donation from the group. The previous donation being corrugated iron sheets for the roofing of the classrooms worth N$120 000. “Investment of such magnitude like this one are vital to strengthen and grow our local economy in terms of employment creation, local economic empowerment as well as community upliftment,” said Nujoma.

With the government placing great value on education, particularly the marginalised and children of farm workers with the aim of bringing them on par with the rest, who have access to better facilities, the building of Etunda Farm Primary School is to complement the government’s efforts in educating these people and children. This is in order for them to be able to contribute to the country’s long-term Vision 2040.

In China they have a saying “a trickle into the river, soil into a mountain”, Wu said in closing and urged others to invest more in Namibia’s education. She added that she believes that with persistent efforts and more dedication, together they would be able to accord the Namibian child better education now and a brighter future tomorrow.

2018-10-17 10:11:10 2 months ago