Opinion - A tribute to Comrade Theo ‘the giant of the south’ Staff Reporter Thought Leaders Khomas

In a time like this, our attention is always assembled in one place with a common goal of bidding farewell to our loved ones, and the day of today is not exceptional in remembering and bidding a deserved farewell to my beloved friend, a husband, a father, a brother, and a comrade to many of us, Theo, the giant of the south.

It was, it is, and it will never be an easy task to bid farewell to someone you have known for such a long time through the grid of life, as I am doing it now with a broken heart to the late Theo Diergaardt. In my full understanding, Namibia has been robbed of one of the illustrious son of the southern soil, whose endless contribution, achievements and legacy will forever live on in the contemporary Namibia. Diergaardt grew up in Rehoboth and attended school at Dr Lemmer High School; he graduated from the Peninsula Technikon with a Diploma in Cost and Management Accounting. Afterwards, the late Theo obtained a Higher Diploma and a Master’s Degree in the same discipline from Technikon South Africa, a distance university.

The late Theo was a full Swapo politician, who relentlessly strived to uplift people’s livelihood as a regional councillor for the Rehoboth Urban West constituency and beyond. He was the member of the National Council of Namibia of Hardap region from 2004-2015, appointed as deputy minister of Land and Resettlement in January 2011, and again appointed as deputy minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry in March 2015, a position he served with dignity, representing the interest of all Namibian citizens

I have known Comrade Theo from the business arena and our political environment by the time a lot of capital projects were envisaged in our neighbouring regions, of which many of them materialised: Rehoboth Urban West electricity and sewerage connections, social houses, roads tarred in the constituency, construction of the tourism centre and the micro-projects, such as the SME sectors beneficiaries and many more activities were realised under his leadership.

Through his knowledge and experience, he was always willing to share his projects and programmes like the November 2010 pre-Christmas lunch for the senior citizens of Rehoboth, which he advised me to implement in my constituency. I freshly remember his soft-spoken, compassionate, charismatic and dedicated persona, who devoted his time for the benefit of the Namibian people. Many of us will attest to this that. The great Theo, the giant of the south, as I call him, has come across many people and invested in many souls during his earthly life – in kind and financially.

Often, we forget the selflessness of those around us while they are still alive, a strong message I am sending to those of us alive today to step out and recognise the honourable deeds and contributions of those surrounding us in all spheres of life. In this memorable day, we join the entire Diergaardt family, who have lost a devoted child, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, whose experiences, wisdom and total commitment in seeking solutions to the issues that confront us today will be sorely missed.

Thus, I want to assure the family of this southern giant, the son of the Namibian soil, that their loss is our loss. Theo, you will be missed but never forgotten. Your song has ended but the lyrics will forever be with us. Of you, it can truly be said that it is not the length of your life but the depth of your life.

The late Nelson Mandela at one occasion said: “When a man has done what was expected of him to do – for his country and the people, he must rest”. Comrade Theo Diergaardt, you have fought the good fight, finished the race, kept the faith and your call of crossing the border has come, a border that is crossed but once.

May your soul rest in perfect peace!

2020-07-31 12:11:07 | 17 hours ago