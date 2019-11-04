Opinion: A tribute to the women of our Motherland
Jan Scholtz
There is a woman who is tired of acting weak when she is strong,
There is a woman who is tired of acting humble,
There is a woman who is tired of being called an ‘emotional female’
There is a woman who is called ‘unfeminine’ when she competes,
There is a woman who is tired of being a sex object,
There is a woman who feels tied down by her children,
There is a woman who is denied meaningful employment or equal pay,
There is a woman who takes a step in her own liberation,
In spite of all,
She is a woman, a woman she is.
Created by God, a part of men.
She is a companion, friend, mother, lover, leader, burden bearer,
She is a nurse, teacher, homemaker.
She is the radiant light that shines in every home.
She keeps the home together.
She is the incubator of society.
She is a wonderful and blessed creation.
She is a woman.
This is a tribute to all the women of our motherland. This is to all the women who put their lives on the line and give up their plate for the next person.
*Reverend Jan. A. Scholtz is a holder of a Diploma in Theology, B-Theo (SA), a Diploma in Youth Work and Development from the University of Zambia (UNZA), Diploma in Education III (KOK) BA (HED) from UNISA
(This piece is written in his personal capacity).
