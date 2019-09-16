Oshakati surrounding villages to get electricity

ONGWEDIVA - Oshakati Premier Electric (OPE) on Friday committed itself to electrify five villages within its area of operation within the next seven years.

The programme, which is part of its strategic plan and aims to achieve a total electrification of all its inhabitants within its area of operation, will cost the company N$25 million.

Chief Executive Officer of OPE Nelson Sheya said the project will, during the current financial year, commence with electrification of Oshandumbala village.

Other villages that will benefit from the programme are Othingo, Onendongo, Emono, Onawa, and portions of Oshinyadhila and Okaku Kiipupu.

The electrification plan at OPE was commissioned in 2001 with the primary aim to electrify the peri-urban areas of Oshakati in order to give access to electricity to the community of Oshakati.

Speaking at the same event, the mayor of Oshakati Angelus Iiyambo lauded OPE for electrifying the surrounding villages.

He further emphasised that the project will only target homesteads that are recognised by the traditional authority or by the town council.

He thus urged the residents of the villages to be electrified and the concerned traditional authorities to refrain from selling off the land.

Iiyambo further loaded OPE for electrifying Onawa reception.

“Allow me to also mention and command the Oshakati Premier Electric for providing the residents of Onawa, those relocated from Eemwandi location with electricity absolutely free. This specific project is already in the process as we speak,” said Iiyambo.

Apart from the recent electrification, the electrification started off with Uupindi North and South, Evululuko Extension 10, 11, and 12 as well as Okandjengedi and Ompumbu.

The first phase of the project cost OPE N$30 million from its retained earnings.

Again in 2016, the electricity utility electrified 1000 houses at a cost of N$700 000 in various informal settlements at Oshakati.

