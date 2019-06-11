Oshana SPCA seeking funds to buy cow jack and save cattle

Deon Schlechter

WINDHOEK - The Oshana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has called on northern communal communities to help them with funding for buying an inflatable downer cow jack.

This would help them lift the growing amount of weak cattle due to the horrendous drought back on their feet and feed them in an upright position.

The SPCA branch told Farmers Forum that they do not always possess the manpower to lift these debilitated animals and is very concerned about the number of cattle that have already died due to weakness. The drought is wreaking havoc among communal farmers’ livestock herds and the durable and fully mobile inflatable has been tested by vets and farmers with a 100 percent success rate.

The jack costs N$5 500, and the SPCA says it is the only way to reach out to the many animals in deep distress as it is humanly impossible to hold up a cow or bull for more than an hour and feed it.

A South African supplier of this new innovative way to get a downed cow up in a jiffy, Top Canvas, told Farmers Forum that the cow jack was designed to lift that “down” cow in a natural way with no stress on the animal. No injuries can occur during this process. The cow jack is farmer-friendly, easy to operate, easy to transport and handle and not labour intensive.

The spokesperson says the cow jack is manufactured out of the best and very durable material, which means no or very low maintenance cost. Cow Jack will last for years if looked after and used in normal conditions. With the cost of animals today, the cow jack is a very small investment, but the best one a farmer can make today said the spokesperson.

Difficult terrains present no problem, as the cow jack is not dependent on any power supply. When electricity is available, a compressor can be used to inflate the cow jack.

The weak animal must be rolled over onto the cow jack, and the animal’s head supported and turned at the same time as the rest of the body, positioning it more or less in the middle of the cow jack.

Only two people are required during the inflation of the cow jack.

During the inflation process, the various straps are put into position and the animal will be lifted. Food and water can then be supplied to the animal.

