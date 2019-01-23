Oshikuku to get facelift

ONGWEDIVA - Oshikuku is expected to get a facelift after the site to construct houses and a mall were recently handed over to the contractor to commence the actual work.

Council intends to construct at least 274 houses and a modern mall, banking facilities, doctors’ consultation rooms as well as a service station.

The construction of houses and the servicing of the area will be jointly done through a partnership between Easy United Holding and Paralo investment.

The construction of the houses will be done concurrently with the servicing of the area, and the project is expected to be completed within the next three years by 2021. The project would cost council N$120 million.

Local economic developer and public relations officer at the town John Siloiso says the construction of houses will ease the housing backlog which currently stands at 1 272.

He says the new development will also boost the town’s economy.

This means that 274 individuals will be able to own houses; the council will be able to collect rates and taxes on these properties and these funds will then be invested in further developments at the town,” said Siloiso.

In addition to the housing extension that was just handed over, the town will also commence to service Extension 5 which consists of residential and industrial erven.

Equally, the town also has plans to service extensions 7 and 8 during the current financial year depending on the availability of funds.

