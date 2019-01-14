Oteya and friends back at Chopsis for live shows

WINDHOEK - After a successful entertainment initiative by Oteya and friends at local hangout spot Chopsis last year, the show has returned this year by popular demand.

The initiative was introduced last year to promote local music and artists whereby for three months Oteya performs on stage every Wednesday with a different artist. This has been well received by supporters and partners including fans.

The initiative is the first of its kind by a local top artist and was established to promote Namibian music through live performance.

Last Wednesday Oteya and friends kicked off this year with a bang with lively performances and surprises throughout that will run until April. Nashawn Marenga and Ginger Beer were the first artists to perform alongside Oteya this year.

Oteya is one of the top female artists of Namibia with local and international awards under her belt, including collaboration with some of Namibia’s and broader Africa’s top artists. Her passion is to make music and see that everyone lives their dream.

Any artist that is interested to be part of the Oteya and friends initiative is invited to contact Oteya’s management team for consideration and any brand or possible partner that would want to come on board is also welcome to approach the

team.



