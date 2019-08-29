Otjiwarongo to host NVF Cup for first time

WINDHOEK - Otjiwarongo will for the first time host this year’s Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) Cup this weekend at the town’s C’est Si Bon Municipal Courts.

With kick-off scheduled at 08h30, the two-day contest will see 24 teams, comprising the best two male and female teams from each of the participating six regional volleyball associations, compete for bragging rights.

“It will be an action-packed weekend of volleyball. Thus, we call upon the community of Otjozondjupa Region to come in numbers and witness Namibia’s top volleyball battles,” said NVF’s President Hillary Imbuwa.

Participants and spectators can look forward to rubbing shoulders with some of Namibia’s top volleyball teams, such as the 2018 NVF Cup Champions from the male category Khomas Nampol Volleyball Club and women category champions, Revivals Volleyball Club.

The top performing teams will secure one of the four available places per category, who will compete in the final round scheduled to take place on Saturday, 28 September 2019.

“Our main focus is to keep developing the sport of volleyball across the country and create better opportunities for our young players to showcase their volleyball talents,” said Imbuwa.

He added that the NVF appreciates Bank Windhoek’s support over the years. “The bank is one of our most valuable and trusted partners in volleyball development in the country,” concluded Imbuwa.



