Otjomuise resident gang-raped

Staff reporter

WINDHOEK - Four men allegedly held a 20-year-old woman at knife-point and proceeded to brutally rape her after they ambushed her from her residence in Otjomuise early yesterday morning shortly after the victim tried to enter her house from work.



The incident happened early morning at 03h00. Confirming the incident in the weekly crime report, Inspector Pendukeni Haikali from the Nampol Public Relations Division said the woman was allegedly threatened and held at knifepoint by the four unknown suspects.



“It is alleged that the victim was knocking at the door of a house when the suspects grabbed and dragged her from the yard to the riverbed and raped her,” said Haikali.



She said no suspect has yet been arrested while police investigations continue.



In a similar incident, a nine -year-old girl at Usakos was allegedly raped by a 56-year-old cattle herder. The incident happened last week Tuesday at about 20h00 at Rooidak Farm, in the Spitzkoppe area. The suspect is in custody and was expected to appear in court yesterday.



In unrelated matter, two people got shot at Uukwamatsi bar no.6 in Havana by a security guard on Friday evening. Haikali said a 24-year-old male and 40-year-old female were allegedly accidentally shot with a firearm by an employee of Shilimela Security Services.



The Inspector said a group of people started arguing in the bar and the security guard on duty tried to throw them out of the bar. “They allegedly became violent and he (security guard) fired a warning shot but one of the group members continued moving towards him and kicked him, whereby it is alleged that the firearm accidentally went off injuring two people,” he said.

The suspect is in police custody while investigations continue.

2018-12-18 09:13:33 15 days ago