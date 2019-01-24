Over 100 new network sites for 081Every1 project

WINDHOEK - Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) announced 111 new sites as part of the ongoing phase one of the 081Every1 project, are scheduled to go live by the end of March when phase one is completed. At a press briefing held yesterday, the company announced 41 sites of phase one were commissioned and on air since December 2018; while civil works for 64 sites have been completed, and for 47 sites progressively ongoing to beat phase one’s deadline – the end of March.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo said the main challenge encountered is the snail pace in the issuing of Land Occupation Certificates from the respective Land Boards and the provision of power supply from some power utilities.

However, Ekandjo stated despite the challenges faced in pursuing hundred percent population network coverage, MTC will constantly engage the relevant stakeholders in this regard and continue to make the stride to keep the driven momentum to meet the projects’ projected timeframe.

“Under this project, necessary upgrades of transmission network were conducted and has enabled MTC to introduce 3G network in remote settlements, unlocking the technological avenue for 2G to 3G migration for our customers in rural areas,” further elaborated Ekandjo.

In addition to pushing Namibia to premier in 100 percent telecommunications network coverage in the region and facilitate to pave the way for national socio and economic benefits, he said, “the erection of the 081Every1 power lines will permit MTC to bring power closer to some villages which will be very beneficial to them.”

081Every1 project is a billion-dollar undertaking, which was launched in August 2017 with the aim to expand MTC’s network footprints and infrastructures and achieve close to 100 percent population network coverage through the rollout of 524 new sites between 2017 and 2020.

The project is Namibian run with over 17 Namibian companies responsible for the construction of the towers at a cost of N$ billion, for all 524 sites.



