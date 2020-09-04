Over 2 600 benefit from Old Mutual relief Obrien Simasiku Business Khomas

OMUTHIYA - A total of 2 622 individuals have so far benefitted from Old Mutual Namibia’s Covid-19 relief fund meant to assist poor and vulnerable communities through the provision of food hampers. So far, 11 regions have received food parcels worth over N$1.3 million surpassing the N$1 million allocated earlier.

The distribution process is anticipated to end today in the three remaining regions. Earlier this year, Old Mutual committed N$5 million to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, of which N$1 million was reserved for food assistance.

“In order to ensure that basic supplies initiative equitably benefit our communities across all the country, we have worked out a proportional budget allocation for each region based on the latest population figure,” said Ruben Nikanor, Old Mutual area manager for the northern regions.

He said this while handing over a donation to Oshikoto governor Penda Ya Ndakolo, containing a variety of items such as cosmetics and food, to be distributed to 230 households in 11 constituencies of Oshikoto region. The items are valued at N$136 689.

“Old Mutual is here to bring relief to those already vulnerable communities who been left even more defenceless due to the continuing impact of the coronavirus,” he added.

