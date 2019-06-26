Over 6 200 households registered for drought relief

SWAKOPMUND – At least 6201 vulnerable households in Erongo Region have been registered for emergency drought relief assistance.

However, there is still an estimated 4 244 households in need of support at this stage.

This was shared by the chairperson of the Erongo Regional Council Hafeni Ndemula, while briefing stakeholders and regional councillors on the status of the emergency drought relief food distribution and assistance to farmers in the region on Friday.

According to Ndemula, the council registered 4 299 households in Daures Constituency, 1 775 in Karibib Constituency and 127 in Walvis Bay Rural Constituency.

“This created a shortfall of 4 244 households that need support at this stage. Due to the shortage of funds a verification process will be undertaken to ensure that only food-insecure households are registered,” said Ndemula. “Residents are therefore alerted that government is not able to assist everyone but only those that are in critical need of assistance. Therefore, you are urged to cooperate with the teams that will carry out the verification process to address the current shortfall of 4 244,” he further explained.

He added that 127 bags of maize meal and cooking oil as well as 504 tins of canned fish were already distributed for June.

“However, it is important to note that the food distribution under the previous drought relief programme that was extended to March is still ongoing,” Ndemula further stated.

In terms of assistance to farmers under the drought relief programme, Erongo received 1 650 bags of 40kg each of fodder.

The distribution of the fodder to destitute farmers in Uis, Omatjete, Otjimbingwe, Spitzkoppe, Tubuses, Okombahe and Utuseb already started last week.

Only a total of 20 claims to the value of N$64 000 was processed and forwarded to Windhoek for payment in terms of the livestock marketing incentive scheme.

Ndemula also noted only 13 farmers have so far applied for lick and fodder subsidies.

2019-06-26 09:07:22 8 hours ago