Over 900 graduates make it through Namcol

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Over 900 students received their qualifications at the Namibia College of Open Learning, from 10 professional programmes, yesterday.

Under the theme “Learning to strive in a transformation world: The relevance of open and distance learning in the era of 4th industrial revolution”. Namcol’s number of graduates have been increasing almost every year proven by a number of graduates in 2013 which was only 300 and last year which was 776.

The students graduated from Office Administration, Automotive Mechanics, Certificate in Education for Development, Certificate in Local Government Studies, Certificate in Community-based Work with Children and Youth, certification in early childhood development, Certificate in Business Entrepreneurship, Diploma in Youth Development, Diploma in Education for Development, Diploma in Education for Development and Diploma in Early Childhood and Pre-primary Education.

Speaking at the institution’s 18th graduation ceremony, Director of Namcol Heroldt Murangi advised the graduates to prepare themselves for the 4th industrial revolution which is the current and developing environment in which disruptive technologies and trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are changing the way people live and work.

“We are living in a time of constant adaptation. We know of great events in the past that destabilised our world. The modern world however is characterised by constant destabilisation resulting from climate change, insecurities associated with water, energy and food, global epidemics, bursting global populations and poverty and inequality. We are required to constantly re-evaluate our ecosystem in order to remain vigilant to adapt to a rapidly changing world,” Murangi explained.

Murangi urges the nation to embrace dynamic stability to be able to strive in a rapidly transforming world of the 4th industrial revolution.

Speaking at the same event, Acting Minister of Education, Art and Culture Martin Andjamba says Namcol plays a critical role in ensuring that the youth are empowered with relevant skills and knowledge to improve their standard of living and move out of poverty.

The minister ensured that the ministry of education will continue to pledge its unwavering support to Namcol to develop and offer programmes needed by people.







2019-08-23 07:33:05 9 hours ago