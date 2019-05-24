Oviritje singer Rax Kandjoze to perform in Manchester

WINDHOEK - Popular Namibian oviritje singer, Rakutuka Kandjoze (known as Rax), will be performing live in Manchester, North West England, this weekend at the Community of the Namibians in Great Britain (CNGB) football tournament and beauty contest evening.

The oviritje singer’s hit song ‘Tanganjika’ made waves in local radio stations and bars, especially in Herero Mall. Rax’s latest album is entitled ‘Ongamburiro (Belief)’, which was released last year, and continues to gain momentum among locals.

Rax started singing oviritje in 2006 in Gobabis and has since gained popularity. He has performed both locally and internationally.

The CNGB spokesperson, Kauna Kahiuoua, said Rax is scheduled to perform at the event, which consists of various activities.

The tickets to enter for the beauty contest and oviritje entertainment from Rax will cost £25 (approximately N$450) per person. “Namibians living in the United Kingdom are invited to attend in big numbers,” said Kauna.

–Versatile Media Agency.

2019-05-24 10:47:23 10 hours ago