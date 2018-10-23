Ownership of plot in Khorixas disputed

Clemans Miyanicwe

KHORIXAS - A piece of land on the hilltop of Donkerhoek informal settlement at Khorixas have two claimants.

It started after the Deputy Chairperson of the Management Committee, Lena #Gaeses, of the Khorixas Town Council revealed last week that the land allocated for the construction of a mobile police station for the residents of Donkerhoek informal settlement is being used by a local church. #Gaeses during a public private dialogue at the town council last week said “land allocated for the mobile police station is where the church is constructed”. “Someone gave them the portion of the land. If not so why let them operate on it (erf). Is that not land grabbing?” Inspector Hiskia Nuuyoma, station commander of the Khorixas police station was more concerned about lack of resources for the construction of the mobile police station, “Land is there but as we know a lot of projects are put on hold. How are we going to man the station there?” Nuuyoma asked.

“We need water and electricity. One person must come with a brick or whatever they can assist with. So that man and woman of the law enforcement must have a shade,” Nuuyoma emphasised. In case of the construction of the mobile police station, community policing networks can assist police officers at the station. The Khorixas Town Council has also asked for a donation from Namport for a container a few years ago for use as a mobile police station but to no avail.

The local police chief is also advising that policing should not be left in the hands of the law enforcement but rather it should be for every law abiding citizen. Prophet Cecil !Ganeb said that the land was not for the police. “It’s not theirs. I followed proper procedures to the land last year.” !Ganeb said that it was not the first time he hears such rumours about the land which Christ Family Healing Church is built on. “Who is in charge? Is it the police or the church? It’s a politically motivated move,” !Ganeb said.

He added that the reason he voted for Swapo was to get land. “I am from this town and I have the right to own any land. There are many open erven in Donkerhoek,” the prophet added.

!Ganeb who also doubles as a community activist called for investigations into alleged ownership of land by some town council officials and relatives whom he claimed own more than three plots which have not been developed for five years. “Stay out of my path. I repeat this is my land,” !Ganeb warned.

