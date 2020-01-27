Parents urged to be more responsible Eveline de Klerk National Erongo



Eveline de Klerk

WALVIS BAY - Police in the Erongo region have urged parents in the coastal towns of Swakopmund, Henties Bay and Walvis Bay to make sure that children visiting beaches and swimming pools are under adult supervision.

This follows after an 11-year-old boy tragically drowned at the popular Independence Beach at Walvis Bay on Thursday afternoon.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu on Friday said the boy, identified as Aldinio Heskia along with a group of friends, went swimming after school when he was swept away by a wave.

Erongo police unit commander of community affairs Ileni Shapumba yesterday said that children should not be allowed to go to the beach without proper supervision.

“It is saddening that a child died this way. It could have been prevented if we just follow general precautionary measures such as having an adult accompanying them to the beach as there are no lifeguards,” he said.

He added that children found alone at the beach will from now on be taken to the nearest police station so that their parents or guardians can come claim them and dangers of unsupervised children explained to them.

2020-01-27 07:25:07 | 2 days ago