Parking changes at Hosea Kutako 

WINDHOEK - Motorists making use of the Hosea Kutako International Airport have been advised to use the temporary public parking space as an alternative drop-off zone. This is because the drop-off lane at the airport is temporarily closed due to upgrade works.

According to the Namibia Airports Company, the first five minutes will be free, after which the normal rates will apply before exiting the public parking.

Motorists are also urged to cautiously drive into the airport and to follow the directional signs and notices to minimise delays.

The flying public is also urged to come early to the airport to avoid any inconvenience.

The work to alleviate congestion and to modernise the infrastructure at the airport commenced last month. The project was awarded to Nexus building contractors and will cost about N$250 million.

The project is funded by both the NAC and the Ministry of Works and Transport.

It is set for completion by September next year.

As part of the upgrades, check-in counters will increase to 18 counters with additional five self-services check-in kiosk, compared to the current 14 check-in counters.

There will also be an increase of security screening checkpoints from the current three to five.

Immigration counters for departure are also to be increased from the current three to seven counters.

