Parliament endorses Geingob’s preferred ECN commissioners 

WINDHOEK - The National Assembly yesterday endorsed Gerson Tjihenuna and Evaristus Evaristus as two additional commissioners to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) as nominated by President Hage Geingob.

The opposition, which is heavily in minority in parliament, objected the nominations.

Fifty (50) members of the house voted in favour of the appointments, three were against and three abstaining. Those against were of the opinion that they were provided with the CVs of the two candidates late, robbing them of a chance for proper scrutiny.

Tjihenuna and Evaristus will be replacing Barney Karuuombe and Albertina Nangolo whose terms end in March this year.

The ECN consists of a chairperson and four commissioners, who are appointed by the president from a shortlist compiled by a selection committee.

Commissioners serve for five years, but can lose their positions for incapacity, or may be removed by the president for misconduct, with the approval of a resolution of the National Assembly.

The current commissioners comprise of chairperson Notemba Tjipueja, Karuuombe, Nangolo (both whose term are ending next month), Ulrich Freyer and Elsie Nghikembua.

Tjihenuna is a director in the office of the Speaker of the National Assembly and a former board chairperson of Air Namibia, while Evaristus is an academic.

Meanwhile, ECN Director of Elections Theo Mujoro yesterday confirmed to New Era that Aunie Gideon was appointed as ECN director of operations, a position previously held by Mujoro.





