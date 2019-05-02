PDM promises mass transformations if voted into power

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – McHenry Venaani the leader of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has avowed to transform the country into a “changed Namibia where all of us can have an equal footing” since they “need a true government of the people for the people”.

Venaani made the remarks during the party’s recent elective congress that took place in Keetmanshoop.

Addressing his supporters, Venaani predicted PDM would successfully win the “greatest most epic battle” to “finally shatter Swapo’s two-thirds majority and cement our place as the government-in-waiting”.

He was further of the opinion they are not merely witnesses as history unfolds around them, but indeed the writers of it. According to Venaani, the majority of Namibians live in pain and poverty and PDM will not allow its people to be used and abused.

“We are being led by political dinosaurs who are living in comfort while the majority suffer,” he said.

Venaani reiterated the party’s call on government to stop requiring experience from the youth and graduates pursuing employment. In addition he felt that the country “don’t need to reach the level of state capture like South Africa” as they (PDM) “have seen how absolute power corrupts absolutely”.

As part of its strategies, Venaani explained that the party envisages to cement its political campaign on the youth of Namibia. He furthermore expressed the PDM’s desire to lift their people out of the dejection they are currently experiencing since they cannot be reduced to “social grants and food bank beneficiaries”. If voted into power, Venaani promised PDM would downsize the cabinet to 15 ministers and four deputy ministers, and abolish the position of vice-president since it duplicates that of prime minister. In the same vein he expressed his gratitude and praise to the party members in the northern part of the country for their hard-fighting spirit which enabled the PDM to politically penetrate Omusati Region.

He emphasised that housing and sanitation are basic human needs just like clothing and companionship. As measures to address these needs he promised that the PDM would provide the urban poor with free plots and in addition launch a people’s sanitation supply programme.

He further called upon Namibians to cast their votes in the upcoming elections since by not voting they “are voting the current systems in place”.

Venaani undertook to present a report on the state of the PDM and the political situation in general to the national congress towards the closure of the elective congress as prescribed by the party’s constitution.

At the conclusion of the electoral congress the names of delegates who emerged victorious for the top leadership positions were announced. Venaani retained his position as PDM president by virtue of a unanimous vote while Jennifer Van Den Heever won the race for vice-president.

The vacancy for chairperson was filled by Ricky Vries with Manuel Ngaringombe voted in as secretary general. Linus Tobias and Nico Smit retained their positions unopposed as deputy secretary general and treasurer general, respectively.

