Pensioner takes own life at old age home

SWAKOPMUND - A Swakopmund pensioner is suspected to have killed himself on Thursday afternoon at a retirement village at the coastal town.

According to the police, the deceased, Manfred Mai (77), was allegedly alone at their apartment at the retirement village when he killed himself.

Police told the media that Mai’s wife, who had gone into town to do some shopping, found the house locked from the inside upon her return.

She knocked numerous times at their door but did not get a response from her husband. However, she eventually managed to open the main door and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom with his pistol in the right hand.

It is suspected Mai shot himself once in the mouth. He left no suicide note and no foul play is suspected at this stage.

2019-07-22 10:39:56 21 hours ago