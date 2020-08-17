Pensioners arrested for drug possession

The police in Omusati region at the end of last week arrested two pensioners for dealing with cannabis at Otjihitwa village in the Onesi constituency.

The pensioners, who are both 64 years old, were found in possession of a 50kg bag containing 21 parcels of cannabis.

One of the suspects is of Angolan nationality while the other is a Namibian.

Police regional crime investigations coordinator in Omusati Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said the two were arrested for dealing in prohibited dependence producing drugs.

The duo is expected to make its first appearance in the Outapi Magistrate’s Court today.

Meanwhile, the police in Omusati are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a six-year-old was fatally hit by a vehicle on Saturday evening.

The alleged incident happened on the Oshikuku-Oshakati main road at Onampila village just after 18h00 that evening.

According to Simaho, the victim was with three other children alongside the road when the accident happened.

“As the vehicle approached, the deceased ran close to the road and the driver allegedly attempted to bring the car to a standstill but failed,” said Simaho.

He died on the spot.

The victim, Atanasius Kalimbo, was a grade 1 learner at Onampila Combined School.

The suspect is an employee of the Ministry of Defence Force and was on official duty.

The police in Omusati on Friday also registered a case of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery against unknown suspects.

The suspects are alleged to have gained entry into a private dwelling at the Onandjaba settlement at Okalongo and got away with a television set and cell phone. The items are valued at over N$14 000.

The suspect allegedly first robbed the victim of her cell phone while pointing a knife at her.

“It is alleged the suspect used an unknown object to break the door of the house to gain entrance and threatened the complainant by pointing a knife at her,” said Simaho.

Investigation into the matter continues.

– nashipala@nepc.com.na

2020-08-17 10:07:07 | 3 hours ago