Personality of the week - Julius M. Indongo Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Name: Julius Munyelele Indongo

Date of Birth: 12/02/1983

Place of Birth: Windhoek

Marital Status: Married

Nickname: Blue Machine

Car/s: BMW

Your toughest career fight: My 2014 fight against South Africa’s Kaizer Mabuza, it was for the WBO Africa super lightweight title.

Your most memorable fight: My world title unification fight against America’s Terence Crawford in 2017, where the WBC, WBO and IBF super world titles were involved. It was a big moment for me.

Biggest career disappointment: Being used for self-enrichment…

Who is the biggest influence on your career: It is the legendary Manny Pacquiao (Philippines). I’m his biggest fan.

Favourite boxer locally or internationally: Terence Crawford is my favourite international fighter and Lazarus Shaningwa remains my favourite local boxer.

If not boxing, which other sport would you have participated in? I would have been a runner.

In 2017 you outsmarted British veteran fighter Ricky Burns to unify the WBA, IBF and IBO belts and became Namibia’s first ever triple world champion, how much of a proud moment was that for you and your career? Of course, it was a huge moment for my career, especially being the first boxing champion in my family and also happy for marketing my country on the international map.

After that, success you went on to suffer two consecutive defeats against America’s Terence Crawford and Regis Prograis, but you made a very strong comeback last year when you stopped another American Carltavius Jones Johnson in the second round. How did that victory boost your confidence? I’m okay and ready to dominate again, I haven’t really been affected by the defeats but contractual issues that followed those big fights affected me. Boxing is a win and lose game understandable to all

athletes.

You have a scheduled fight against Kazakhstan’s Daniyar Yeleussinov, which was to take place in April but was cancelled due to Covid-19. How have you been keeping yourself upbeat, mentally and physically? We have been working and continue to work so that I remain mentally and physically in top shape and also be ready to raise our beloved Namibian flag.

Where do you see Namibian boxing in five years? Eish…I really don’t know due to the fact that future is always so hard to predict.

Namibian boxing in three words: Let’s go champs!

Your ambitions for 2020 and beyond: Everything has been affected by Covid-19 so we will wait and see how things go.

Muhammad Ali, George Foreman or Joe Frazier: Muhammad Ali

Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather:

Floyd Mayweather

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield or Lennox Lewis: Mike Tyson

Don King, Frank Warren or Bob Arum: Bob Arum

Running or weight lifting: Running

Indoor training or outdoor training: Both

BMW, Mercedes Benz or Audi: BMW

2020-06-11 09:27:19 | 1 days ago