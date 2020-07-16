Personality of week Loydt Kazapua - Millions face new virus curbs Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Career achievements: Three times Namibia Premier League (NPL) winner and four times NFA Cup winner.

Favourite local or international footballer: Uganda’s Dennis Onyango

Favourite football club: Arsenal

Your most memorable match: Our match against Uganda at the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan).

Your toughest match: I would say the match against Morocco at last year’s Afcon.

Biggest career disappointment: Breaking my leg during the 2013/14 NPL season and not winning the league with Tigers.

Who is the biggest influence on your career? My mother.

If not football, which other sport would you have played? It was football from day one – and only football.

What are your strengths as an athlete? Mentally, I’m a very strong person.

Your steady rise at national team and club levels have been widely hailed, with many saying you are destined for greater heights. What has kept you at the top? I would say it’s probably because I am a late bloomer.

You made your Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) debut last year in Egypt and went on to put up a remarkable performance for the Brave Warriors. How would you describe that experience? It was the best football experience ever; I never thought I would ever experience being able to represent my country at the biggest stage in Africa. It was a dream come true for me.

With the 2019 Afcon experience and exposure, how have you grown as a player and as a person? Well, playing at such a level, your game automatically changes and you naturally become more experienced with that kind of exposure. As a person, I’m just humbled and grateful to have made it this far in my career.

You have also since went on to join Baroka FC in the PSL, how have you settled in at Bakgakga? Honestly speaking, it hasn’t gone well for me after the Afcon because I couldn’t play for a few months, as I was still waiting for my permanent residence paper issue to be sorted out. The issue dragged on and I lost out on the entire first round but the club helped me a lot making sure I feel at home. Luckily the paper issue was sorted out and I was eligible to play – but then, Covid-19 struck and the league had to be stopped.

Comparing experiences, what does Namibia need to do for football to catch up with the rest of the world? There is just too much politics in our football – to a point that up until today, our local league is still dormant. And we need to grow and start exporting more of our players to the European market.

Your ambitions for 2020 and beyond? To get my game back on track and fight for the No.1 jersey at Baroka FC.

Ronnie Kananelo, Denzel Bruwer or Athiel Mbaha:

Ronnie Kananelo

Virgil Vries, Max Mbaeva or Arnold Subeb: Max Mbaeva

Fabien Barthez, Peter Schmeichel or David Seaman: Peter Schmeichel

Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas or Dida: Gianluigi Buffon

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns:

Kaizer Chiefs

Nike, Adidas or Puma: Nike

Comedy or horror movies: Comedy

Braai meat or Poitjie kos: Braai meat

