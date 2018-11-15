PG to decide fate of alleged ex-lover’s killer

WINDHOEK – The Prosecutor-General is set to decide the fate of a man who is currently in police custody for allegedly slitting his ex-girlfriend’s throat and attempting suicide in March.

The accused, Moses Tomas, made an appearance in Katutura Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Moses was arrested following the gruesome death of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children Ndihole-Omwene Joleinge on March 26.

During his court appearance from police custody, Tomas was informed that his docket has been summarised and forwarded to the Prosecutor General’s office for decision.

According to the state, the matter has been forwarded to the prosecutor-general to pronounce herself in the matter on what charges Tomas would be prosecuted on when standing trial and where will he be tried.

Furthermore, the prosecutor-general will decide if he is to be prosecuted or not.

Currently, prosecution is charging Tomas with a count of murder, read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The prosecution alleges that Tomas on March 26 intentionally and unlawfully killed Joleinge by slitting her throat with a knife.

Tomas was arrested on the day of the fatal incident after the police found him in a critical condition in his home in Katutura. According to police reports, Tomas consumed battery acid in an attempt to commit suicide after slitting the throat of the mother of his children.

He was rushed to Katutura State Hospital where he was admitted for several days while receiving medical treatment under police surveillance.

It is alleged that before attempting to commit suicide, Tomas went to Joleinge’s home in Windhoek’s Okuryangava area. He allegedly requested to have a private conversation with the mother of his two children behind the shack.

The former couple moved behind the shack as per Tomas request, where he allegedly slit her throat with a knife.

Tomas will make a return in court on February 4, 2019 after Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed his case.

