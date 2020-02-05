Plusmindsets feeds the homeless Aletta Shikololo Youth Khomas

As part of their civic duty, a nonprofit organisation that deals and educates less privileged people, Plusmindsets went out on the streets of Windhoek last week to reach out to homeless people who live under bridges in Klein Windhoek.

The group of young ladies, with a mission to better the lives of the needy around Windhoek, is founded and led by 23-year-old Olivia Jesaya.

Talking to Youth Corner, Jesaya narrated how she began with charity, saying helping the needy has always been close to her heart.

“It is so sad that some people let others live in harsh situations like these, where they are exposed to crimes, hunger and danger and we are doing nothing about it. At my age, the least I can do is to help where I can by donating food, with the help of my friends and family,” explained Jesaya, who is a student at the University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The group fed about seven young men who have been living under the bridge for nearly a decade.

The men, who can barely make ends meet, explained how life is a struggle to them, going to bed on an empty stomach and waking up to face the hardships on a daily basis.

“All of us came here due to different circumstances; some of us were neglected by our families and some left their homes because of crimes and alcohol abuse. This is where we found our home and made one big family,” said Martin Tsomaes.

When asked if they have hope for a bright future, Tsomaes said “There is hope; we are willing to change for the better – we just hope we will get that kind of support.”

He also thanked Jesaya and the team for feeding them, saying they have not had food in weeks.

This is not the first charity job Jesaya is doing. For the past years, she has been involved in early childhood development and youth empowerment, educating children at orphanages, feeding them and also giving motivational speeches.

According to Jesaya, Plusmindsets is open for all young people who want to make changes in people’s lives.

