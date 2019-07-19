PM calls nation to the drought party

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has called on Namibians to come on board and assist government’s draught relief assistance efforts.

She made the call during Wednesday’s town hall meeting held at a fully packed Westdene Municipal Hall in Keetmanshoop.

“For those of you who are still negative to contribute two percent of your monthly salary, please reconsider your stance. If the outside world can assist government, why can we as Namibians not follow suit?” she remarked.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila then reported that government on its part raised N$300 million so far out of the targeted amount of N$500 million needed to implement this much needed intervention as a means to address the critical draught situation in the country.

“We did however in addition received N$90 million so far from development partners and corporate entities,” she elaborated and simultaneously extended government’s heartfelt gratitude accordingly.

The Prime Minister also indicated to the audience present that the demand for draught assistance has now exceeded the resources available and urged those who cannot contribute the requested two percent to give what they can afford. In the same vein, she applauded individuals who have so far donated food items, responding to the national call.

As a means of providing feedback to //Kharas residents on the draught situation, she assured those vulnerable farmers who do not qualify for lick supplements and fodder supply under the programme that government has not ignored their plight. “ Even if your monthly income exceeds the N$2 600.00 threshold, please report this to my office through your regional governor so that there can be looked into viable ways of assisting you based on the availability of resources,” she explained. She added that approval was also granted to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry for the installation and rehabilitation of 15 boreholes in //Kharas Region.

The Prime Minister further reported that the budget for water supply has been disbursed to regions, now the regions have the task to identify areas where these services are needed based on priority.

In terms of the payment of relevant subsidies to qualifying farmers, she reported that some claims received have been referred back to regions for reasons of incomplete or incorrect information indicated on it, which will as a result delays effecting these payments. “Those claims that were accurately completed has now been processed and payments will be done very soon,” the parliamentarian assured farmers.

As part of countrywide town hall meetings, President Hage Geingob and his delegation are also visiting farms in regions to assess the drought situation and engaging with farmers on the ground.

